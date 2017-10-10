China Military

BEIRUT, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian pledged on Monday that China will continue its support to the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon.

At the invitation of Michael Beary, head of Mission and Force Commander of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Wang visited the UNIFIL headquarters in Lebanon's southern town of Naqoura and toured the UNIFIL zone near the Lebanon-Israel border.

In his meeting with Beary, Wang said that China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has always actively supported and participated in UN peacekeeping operations.

The Chinese envoy pointed out that China has established an 8,000-strong standby UN peacekeeping force, which will play a bigger role in protecting world peace.

Hailing the important role played by the UNIFIL in safeguarding peace and stability in southern Lebanon as well as the region, Wang vowed that China will continue its support to the UN mission there.

For his part, Beary said that China, as a great power with global influence, has made great contribution to the UN peacekeeping missions.

Beary spoke highly of the professionalism and outstanding performance by the Chinese peacekeepers within the UNIFIL. He also commended their friendly relationships with other countries' peacekeeping forces, local government and residents.

As one of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, China has dispatched the most troops on UN peacekeeping missions, and provided major funding for such operations.

Since joining UN peacekeeping operations in 1990, Chinese troops have been deployed 24 times, with over 36,000 personnel dispatched. A total of 2,506 Chinese peacekeepers are currently on UN missions in eight locations around the world.