Chinese peacekeepers to Darfur win UN Peace Medals of Honor

A Chinese peacekeeper assigned to the 13th Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment to Sudan’s Darfur is awarded a United Nations Peace Medal of Honor by an officer from the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) on October 10, 2017, local time. (Photo by Wang Haotian and Zhou Yanfeng)

DARFUR, Oct. 11 (ChinaMil) -- All 225 members of the 13th Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment to Sudan’s Darfur were awarded the United Nations Peace Medals of Honor by the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) on October 10, 2017, local time.

Since its deployment to Sudan’s Darfur in December of 2016, the 13th Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment has completed many missions at high standards, including the upgrade of auxiliary facilities at the Nyala Airport and the upgrade of defense facilities at the Gereida Camp in Darfur, winning high praise from the UNAMID and the local government and people.