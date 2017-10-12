China further regulates military-civilian integration

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a notice that further regulates activities in the name of integrated military and civilian development.

According to the notice by the Central Commission for Integrated Military and Civilian Development, social organizations who want to establish themselves in the sector cannot include "integrated military and civilian development" in their names.

The organizations cannot use words like "ministry", "bureau", "committee" or "institute" in their names without approval as it may mislead others with the implication that they are entities of the state or military units, and state-owned agencies or businesses, said the notice.

These words cannot be used in the names of websites or social media accounts related to integrated military and civilian development either, it said.

Other words like "China", "national", "state", "national defense" and "the People's Liberation Army" cannot be used in these websites or social media accounts without approval.

The notice also stated that no entities or individuals in the area can designate an intermediary agency to carry out work related to supply-demand linkage, policy and management consultation, or scientific and technological incubation, assessment, investment and financing.