Chinese peacekeepers complete repair of security channels along Lebanon-Israel Blue Line

BEIRUT, Oct. 12 (ChinaMil) -- The 16th Chinese peacekeeping multifunctional engineer detachment to Lebanon completed the maintenance work of 32 security channels along the UN-drawn Blue Line that separates Lebanon and Israel on October 10, 2017.

During their maintenance work, the Chinese peacekeepers cleared anti-personnel mines and built new security channels.

The two-meter-wide Blue Line security channels with barbed wire fences on their two sides are the security routes through those minefields. As these security channels have been out of repair for a long time, some channels’ barbed wire fences were broken, their minefield markings were missing, and some mines were even washed to the channels by rainwater, which posed great threats to the nearby United Nations (UN) personnel and local people.

In the past two months after receiving the tasks of maintaining these Blue Line security channels on August 9, the Chinese minesweepers, facing the risks of death, have passed through these “death zones” repeatedly to repair the broken barbed wire fences, erect minefield markings and cut off surface vegetation, fulfilling the maintenance tasks of these Blue Line security channels within two months.