China publicizes rules for opening military camps to public

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The general office of the Central Military Commission Thursday publicized rules for opening People's Liberation Army (PLA) military camps.

Division, brigade and regiment-level entities stationed in large and medium cities, and entities that have independent military camps, are allowed to open their military camps to the public after approval, according to the rules.

Military camps open mainly on holidays like National Day, Army's Day, and International Labor Day, as well as days of commemoration including V-J Day (the victory of the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression), the rules stated.

Under the rules, the opening up of military camps is expected to improve education on national defense and increase the public's love for the PLA.