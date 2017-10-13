Circular sets guidelines on open-house for military camps in China

Some of China's military camps should be open to the public on holidays, such as National Day, mostly to Chinese citizens, while foreigners could also visit if given permission, according to a circular released on Thursday.

Experts said the circular, which applies to People's Liberation Army camps across the country, showcases China's transparency in its military development.

The camps which would be made open to the public should seek the approval of relevant authorities, and the Central Military Commission would release a list of the approved military units and sites.

Such units and sites should open to the public on military-related occasions or holidays, including National Day and Army Day, as well as days to honor martyrs and the success of the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, said the circular.

The move would help further strengthen national defense education and allow the public to better understand China's military development, Xu Guangyu, a senior adviser to the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association, told the Global Times.

The facilities include military history museums, training courses and non-sensitive weapons, as well as the living and studying facilities of grass-roots soldiers, according to the circular which took effect on September 30.

An open-house military camp could help connect the army and civilians, which is important to China's national defense, Xu said.

The circular also listed the areas which should remain off-limits to the public, including offices of military leaders above the regiment level, command centers, information and intelligence centers and arsenals.

Activities such as live-fire training or drills that are considered dangerous or inappropriate should not be made public, the circular said.

The military camps are mainly open to Chinese citizens, and not open to foreigners unless they secure the approval of related authorities, the circular added.

The move shows that China is transparent in its military development, Xu said, adding that classified military information and locations should be kept off-limits.