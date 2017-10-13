Chinese peacekeepers to Congo (K) hold defense drills

Members of the 21st Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment to Congo (K) ready to shoot at simulated attackers during an emergency defense drill in its main camp area in Congo(K) on October 11, 2017. (Photo by mod. gov. cn)

BUKAVU, Oct. 13 (ChinaMil) -- The 21st Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment to Congo (K) started to conduct an emergency defense drill in its main camp area in Congo(K) at 15:00 pm on October 11, 2017.

The drill covered many aspects such as camp area defense, individual tactics and battlefield first aid, and was conducted under a simulated background that the detachment’s camp areas were attacked by unidentified militants.

In addition to its main camp area, the detachment also dispatched three teams to its three construction sites, and the three teams also held defense drills at the same time on that day.

Recently, there have been many attacks in the eastern Congo (K), where the detachment was stationed.

On October 7, many barracks of Congo (K) government troops in Beni city of North Kivu province were attacked by anti-government militants, and three barracks were seized by the attackers, causing at least 40 deaths.

On October 9, a United Nations (UN) campsite in North Kivu suffered an attack from anti-government militants, during which a Tanzanian peacekeeper was killed and another 12 UN peacekeepers wounded.

To deal with the increasingly serious security situations in the mission areas, the Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment has held several combat readiness meetings, analyzed security situations in its neighboring areas, improved its emergency response preplan and conducted several defense drills.