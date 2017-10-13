China Military

Members of the 8th Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment to South Sudan (Wau) rescue a simulated wounded soldier during an emergency defense drill in the detachment’s camp area on October 12, 2017. (Photo by mod. gov. cn)

By Qin Shufa and Zhang Xiaokun

WAU, SOUTH SUDAN, Oct. 13 (ChinaMil) -- An emergency defense drill kicked off at the camp area of the 8th Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment to South Sudan (Wau) at 5:30 am on October 12, 2017.

When the drill began, Chinese peacekeepers quickly put on their bulletproof vests and helmets and entered the blindages with their weapons.

In consideration of the recent serious security situation in South Sudan and in preparation for any unexpected events, the Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment has conducted many comprehensive drills covering many aspects including self-defense under attacks, emergency evacuation, rescue and coordinated support.

The detachment has also repaired the defensive facilities and fortifications in the neighborhood of its camp areas and increased its reserve of foods, water and POL (petrol, oil and lubricants).

Peacekeepers of the 8th Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment to South Sudan (Wau) receive instructions during an emergency defense drill in the detachment’s camp area on October 12, 2017. (Photo by mod. gov. cn)