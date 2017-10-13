Republic of Congo PM speaks highly of Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark

Rear Admiral Guan Bailin (2nd, L), mission commander of the "Harmonious Mission-2017", shakes hands with Clément Mouamba (Central), Prime Minister of the Republic of Congo, at the Port of Pointe-Noire on October 11, 2017, local time. (mod.gov.cn/ Photo by Jiang Shan)

By Jiang Shan

CONGO, Oct. 13 (ChinaMil) -- Clément Mouamba, Prime Minister of the Republic of Congo, boarded the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's hospital ship Peace Ark that was paying a friendly visit to Congo and spoke highly of the free medical services provided by the hospital ship to people of the Republic of Congo.

He said the Chinese hospital ship Peace Ark carries message of love and peace to the world with its deeds.

Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of Congo Xia Huang and Mission Commander Rear Admiral Guan Bailin accompanied Mouamba to visit the hospital ship Peace Ark and review the guard of honor of the Chinese sailors at the Port of Pointe-Noire at around 11:30 on Oct. 13.

Mouamba said that the armed forces are usually busy for wars, however, the Chinese PLA Navy's hospital ship came to Congo for peace.

He added that the Peace Ark visited many countries, and these friendly visits had gone beyond the differences of national systems and races and had enhanced the friendly relations between China and those countries.

Mouamba stressed that Congo and China are close friends and good brothers. The visit by the Chinese Peace Ark to the Republic of Congo is a move to implement the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and showcases the high-quality bilateral relations.

Mouamba said that he is very satisfied and impressed by such advanced medical equipment and experienced medical team on the Peace Ark, adding that he hopes to see the Peace Ark again as soon as possible either next year or in two years.

Heading by Mouamba, military and government officials of the Republic of Congo boarded the Peace Ark again that evening to attend a deck reception with Chinese characteristics.

Rear Admiral Guan Bailin, mission commander of the "Harmonious Mission-2017", said that the Peace Ark is China’s ship but it also belongs to the world. The ship is a ship of peace, friendship and health.

Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of Congo Xia Huang said that China and African countries are all developing countries and they stand together through storm and stress.

The traditional friendship between China and Congo is deep, long and lasting. In 2016, the two heads of states unanimously decided to promote bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership during the visit of Congo's President Sassou’s visit to China, Xia added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also announced that China listed Congo as a member in the China-Africa production capacity cooperation mechanism. This reflects the deep-seated traditional friendship between China and Congo, Xia continued.

The Peace Ark arrived in the Republic of Congo on the morning of October 10 and began to treat patients on the same day.

As of 17:00 on October 11, the hospital ship Peace Ark had completed diagnosis and treatment of 1,031 patients, conducted CT, DR, B-mode ultrasound, ECG and other auxiliary examinations for 682 patients, accepted 19 hospitalized patients and performed 9 operations and surgeries.

Rear Admiral Guan Bailin (L) accompanies Republic of Congo's PM Clément Mouamba (R, Front) to review the guard of honor aboard the Chinese PLA Navy's hospital ship Peace Ark on Oct. 11, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Jiang Shan)