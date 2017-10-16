Xi calls for increased cooperation between CPC, non-Communist parties

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for increased cooperation between the CPC and the country's non-Communist political parties to jointly strive for achieving the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Xi made the remarks at a meeting held by the CPC Central Committee to solicit opinions from members of non-Communist political parties on a draft report for the upcoming 19th CPC National Congress, according to a statement made public on Sunday.

After hearing the opinions of the participants, Xi said it has been a long-held practice for the CPC to solicit opinions from the central committees of non-Communist parties, leading figures of the All China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and those with no party affiliation, on major policies and decisions of the CPC and the country.

Xi said the report to be delivered at the 19th CPC National Congress should collect wisdom from across the Party, be in line with the people's expectations, and should play a significant guiding role in the country's development, with a positive influence on the international community.

"In order to reach the goal, we must make full use of democracy in the drafting process, and improve our investigation and research," Xi noted.

He said the CPC Central Committee will carefully study the opinions raised by the participants and fully incorporate them into the revisions of the draft report.

To adhere to and improve socialism with Chinese characteristics, a crucial task lies in adhering to and improving multiparty cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the CPC, as well as developing socialist consultative democracy to better play the part of China's non-Communist political parties and those without party affiliation, according to Xi.

He hoped that the central committees of non-Communist parties, the All China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and those with no party affiliation can uphold the political consensus on supporting the leadership of the CPC, and maintaining the socialist path with Chinese characteristics.

Xi further hoped they can firmly foster confidence in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, while accurately analyzing the situation at home and abroad to build political consensus and converge power from various sources.

Representatives of non-Communist parties and those without party affiliation acknowledged the major achievements made by the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

The CPC Central Committee made the accomplishments by properly grasping the current situations of China and the world, with great political courage and a strong sense of responsibility, as well as efforts to push forward the general layout of the country and the strategic blueprint of "Four Comprehensives," according to the representatives.