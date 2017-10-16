China, Russia oppose THAAD

US anti-missile system undermines global security

The militaries of China and Russia reiterated their opposition to US deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea during a joint press briefing on the global and regional anti-missile situation, a signal that the two countries will cooperate more against missiles in the future to restore the strategic balance in Northeast Asia, experts said Friday.

"The US decision to deploy THAAD in South Korea will severely damage China's and Russia's national interests. China firmly urges the US and South Korea to pay attention to the security concerns of countries in the region and withdraw the wrong decision and relevant equipment," said Zhou Shangping, a senior officer from the Joint Staff Department under China's Central Military Commission at a joint press briefing by the Chinese and Russian militaries while attending meetings of the First Committee of the UN on Thursday.

The anti-ballistic missile issue is closely related to promoting disarmament, preventing a space arms race and safeguarding the global strategic balance, Zhou said.

Developing a global anti-ballistic missile system and seeking security at the sacrifice of other countries' security would damage the overall global security situation and lead to an arms race, Zhou said.

Alexander Emelianov, representative from the Russian Ministry of Defense, said at the briefing that global security has become unstable since the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty lost efficacy in 2002.

"The US global anti-ballistic missile system is targeting Russia and China and will gradually undermine the global security system and threaten global space activities," he said,People's Daily reported on its website.

This is the third press briefing on anti-ballistic missiles by China and Russia this year.

This press briefing "sent a signal that China and Russia will strengthen military cooperation, especially on anti-ballistic missiles as a countermeasure to THAAD," Da Zhigang, director of the Institute of Northeast Asian Studies at the Heilongjiang Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Friday.

"Considering the strained situation on the Korean Peninsula, China and Russia's cooperation in the anti-ballistic missile field will help safeguard stability in the region as it will restore the strategic balance to some extent," he said.

Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, agreed with Da. Lü said that the briefing was a warning to South Korea that its ties with China and Russia would be severely damaged by THAAD.

"China's and Russia's opposition to THAAD is righteous and self-defensive as the move has affected the two countries' national interests and broken the strategic balance in Northeast Asia," Lü said.

Compared to Chinese and Russian efforts to solve the North Korean nuclear issue, the US and its allies are damaging the situation by imposing military threats and waging verbal battles, Lü said.

China said Thursday it hopes all parties respond positively to the Sino-Russian proposals to resolve the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was responding to North Korea Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho saying his country wouldn't accept proposals from China and Russia.

"The joint proposals of China and Russia are reasonable as they accommodate the concerns of all parties in a balanced way, helpful to get out of the current predicament and offer a path to resuming dialogue," Hua told a routine press briefing in Beijing.

China and Russia called on all relevant parties to consider China's dual track approach and suspension for suspension initiative as well as Russia's step-by-step approach.