PLA Navy’s training ship arrives in Portugal for friendly visit

Chinese sailors man the rails aboard the Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83) as the ship arrives in Lisbon, capital of Portugal, Oct 16, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Meng)

By Qiao Meng

LISBON, Oct. 17 (ChinaMil) -- The training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy docked in Lisbon, capital of Portugal, on Monday morning for a four-day goodwill visit.

More than 200 people, including Chinese Ambassador to Portugal Cai Run and staff members from the Chinese Embassy in Portugal, as well as representatives of China-funded institutions, overseas Chinese and Chinese students in Portugal were at the pier to welcome the ship.

During the ship’s port call in Lisbon, Rear Admiral Yan Zhengming, superintendent of the PLA Navy's Dalian Naval Academy and commanding officer of the training ship's ocean-going mission, is scheduled to call on related leaders of Portuguese Navy, Rear Admiral António Manuel Henriques Gomes, superintendent of the Portuguese Naval Academy (PNA), as well as local government officials of Lisbon.

The Chinese sailors on the training ship will visit ships of the Portuguese Navy, have an exchange tour at the PNA and take part in a friendly soccer match with their Portuguese counterparts at the Portuguese Navy’s base in Lisbon.

In addition, the Chinese side will hold a deck reception on the training ship Qi Jiguang, which will also be open to local visitors in Portugal.

Local overseas Chinese and Chinese nationals living in Portugal visit the Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83) in Lisbon, capital of Portugal, Oct 16, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Meng)