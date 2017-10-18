CPC opens 19th national congress as China enters "new era"

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) opened Wednesday as socialism with Chinese characteristics enters a "new era."

Xi Jinping is delivering a report titled "Secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and strive for the great success of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era."

The theme of the congress is to "Remain true to our original aspiration and keep our mission firmly in mind, hold high the banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, strive for the great success of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, and work tirelessly to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation."

"The original aspiration and the mission of Chinese Communists is to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation," Xi said.