Cause of CPC, nation sees "historic shifts" in past five years: Xi

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping said Wednesday that "historic shifts" have been made in the cause of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the country in the past five years.

Xi made the remarks in a report to the 19th CPC National Congress in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The achievements of the past five years have touched every area and broken new ground, and the changes in China over the past five years have been profound and fundamental, he said.

Xi attributed the achievements to "the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, and, more importantly, the result of all Party members and all the Chinese people pulling together in their pursuit."

Xi also hailed the "tremendous political courage and a powerful sense of mission."

"We have solved many tough problems that were long on the agenda but never resolved, and accomplished many things that were wanted but never got done," he said.