Chinese naval hospital ship wraps up visit to Republic of Congo

Accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of Congo Xia Huang, commanding officers of the "Harmonious Mission 2017" of the Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark shake hands with local people at the Port of Pointe-Noire, the Republic of Congo, October 17, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Jiang Shan)

POINT-NOIRE, Congo-Brazzaville, Oct. 18 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's hospital ship Peace Ark, which is on the "Harmonious Mission 2017", left the Port of Pointe-Noire in the Republic of Congo on October 17 after successfully completing an eight-day goodwill visit and humanitarian medical service in the African nation.

A grand farewell ceremony was held at the dock and over 400 people, including senior government and military officers of the Republic of Congo, Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of Congo Xia Huang and embassy staff, the working staff of China-funded institutions, as well as Chinese students and overseas Chinese were in attendance.

During the eight days docking at the Port of Pointe-Noire, the Peace Ark has witnessed 38 Chinese military medical experts going to civil and military hospitals to carry out joint medical services with the doctors in these hospitals, three medical teams sent from the Peace Ark making rounds of visits to remote villages, accumulatively providing medical treatment for 7,508 local people and performing 44 surgical operations.

The sailors on the Peace Ark also held cultural exchange activities such as performance of traditional Chinese martial arts and calligraphy displays.

Rear Admiral Guan Bailin, mission commander of the "Harmonious Mission 2017", also visited Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso, Minister of National Defense Charles Richard Mondjo, and they all spoke highly of the first visit by the Chinese naval hospital ship to the Republic of Congo.

Sassou said the Republic of Congo and China support each other, and bilateral cooperation has made new progress, reaching an unprecedented level.

The Chinese Peace Ark's first visit to the Republic of Congo will help deepen and expand cooperation in the military and medical fields between the two countries, which is one more best evidence of the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between the two countries and has historic significance for strengthening bilateral relations. said Sassou,

Dr. Clément Mouamba, Prime Minister of the Republic of Congo, paid a special trip to Pointe-Noire to visit the Chinese naval hospital ship and attended the deck reception held by the Chinese side on the ship.

Local overseas Chinese and Chinese nationals living in Congo see off the Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark at the Port of Pointe-Noire, the Republic of Congo, October 17, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Jiang Shan)