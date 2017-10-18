CPC creates Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era

Zhang Dejiang joins a panel discussion of the delegation of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Communists mainly represented by Xi Jinping have created Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, leading Party officials said Wednesday.

"The Thought is the biggest highlight of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and a historic contribution to the Party's development," said Zhang Dejiang when joining a panel discussion at the congress opened Wednesday.

"This important thought represents the latest achievement in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context, and is an important component of the system of theories of socialism with Chinese characteristics," Yu Zhengsheng said while joining another panel discussion.

Liu Yunshan said the elevation of the Thought into the Party's guiding principle is of great political, theoretical and practical significance. All members of the Party should study hard Xi's "new era" thought in terms of its historical background, scientific system and practical requirement.

Zhang, Yu and Liu are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era builds on and further enriches Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development, according to a report delivered by Xi Jinping at the opening of the congress.

The report listed 14-point fundamental principles of the Thought, ranging from ensuring Party leadership over all work to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi unveiled Wednesday morning a two-stage plan to make China a "great modern socialist country" by mid-21st century.

According to the new plan, the CPC will basically realize socialist modernization in the first stage from 2020 to 2035, before developing China into a "great modern socialist country" that is "prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful" after another 15 years.

"As China enters a new era, the CPC must write a new chapter of 21st century Marxism with a broader vision to achieve the goals set at the milestone congress," said Chen Shuguang, a professor with the Party School of the CPC Central Committee.

Zhou Yezhong, vice president of Wuhan University and a professor of law, who heard Xi's report via live broadcast, said the new thought brings the understanding of socialism with Chinese characteristics to a new height, and it turns a new page of times.

"The core status and authority of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, must be firmly safeguarded," said Pei Chunliang, a delegate to the congress.

Yu Zhengsheng joins a panel discussion of the delegation of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2017. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)