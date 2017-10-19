Striving for world-class military

The Party will strive to fully transform the people’s armed forces into world-class military by the mid-21st century, President Xi Jinping said yesterday.

By 2020, mechanization will be basically achieved, with IT applications coming a long way and strategic capabilities seeing a big improvement. The modernization of the national defense and armed forces should be basically completed by 2035, Xi told delegates.

The Party will build a powerful and modernized army, navy, air force, rocket force and strategic support force, develop strong and efficient joint operations commanding institutions for theater commands, and create a modern combat system with distinctive Chinese characteristics, he said.

“A military is built to fight,” he said, stressing combat capability as the criterion to meet.

Technology is the core combat capability, he said, adding that the people’s military will be made more innovative.

Founded in 1927, the People’s Liberation Army now commands about 2 million service personnel. Since the last congress in 2012, the Party has put forward the goal of building a strong military that follows the Party, fights to win and forges exemplary conduct.

A new structure has been established with the Central Military Commission exercising overall leadership, the theater commands responsible for military operations, and the services focusing on developing capabilities.

The military has carried out missions related to the protection of maritime rights, countering terrorism, maintaining stability, disaster rescue and relief, international peacekeeping, escorting services in the Gulf of Aden, and humanitarian assistance.