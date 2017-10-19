China's peacekeeping helicopter detachment to Sudan passes UN equipment verification

DARFUR, Sudan, Oct. 19 (ChinaMil) -- China's first peacekeeping helicopter detachment to Sudan received Tuesday a notification sent by African Union/United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) that the four helicopters of the detachment have passed the UN equipment verification. This signals that the Chinese peacekeeping helicopter detachment will be qualified to carry out comprehensive peacekeeping tasks in the mission area.

The verification conducted by the UN is a comprehensive assessment of the aviation equipment provided by the troop-contributing countries, which includes the examination of performance and status of the helicopters, in service life of accessories and parts, operation of the quality control system, stockpile of aviation materials, consumables, special vehicles and accessories. The most important part and main difficulty of the verification is that whether if all electrical equipment and usage standards meet the international civil aviation standards.

It is the first time that UNAMID has been equipped with military aircrafts. Relevant military and civil departments of the UNAMID conducted many consultations concerning the verification standards of the four helicopters, and ultimately decided to strictly follow international civil aviation standards.

China's first peacekeeping helicopter detachment consists of 140 peacekeepers and 4 Mi-171 medium multi-purpose helicopters from an aviation brigade under the PLA Army's 81st Combined Corps. It is mainly responsible for air patrols, air lift of peacekeeping troops, personnel search and evacuation, logistics supply transportation and other support tasks.