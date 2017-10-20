Xi urges all to strive for progress

General Secretary Xi Jinping is given a panoramic photograph of the village of Huamao in Zunyi by the village's Party chief. Xi received it during a panel discussion with delegates from Guizhou province on Thursday at the ongoing 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing.LAN HONGGUANG / XINHUA

Party, nation told to study and spread new judgment, requirements

General Secretary Xi Jinping called on the whole Party and country on Thursday to make joint efforts to achieve progress in Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Xi made the remark during a panel discussion with delegates from Guizhou province at the ongoing 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In April, Xi was elected to be a delegate to the 19th National Congress from Guizhou. Mountainous Guizhou is typical of places that have implemented Xi's thoughts on poverty reduction.

The report of the 19th National Congress is a political manifesto and also action guideline for the CPC to lead people across the country to adhere to and develop Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Xi said.

Xi urged the whole Party to study the new judgment of socialism with Chinese characteristics in this new time, the new definition of the country's principal contradiction, the new two-stage plan to make China a "great modern socialist country", and the new requirements of strictly building the Party.

According to the report delivered by Xi at the opening session on Wednesday, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. The report also said that the country's principal contradiction has evolved to be the one between unbalanced and inadequate development and the people's ever-growing needs for a better life.

In the report, Xi said that the CPC will basically realize socialist modernization in the first stage from 2020 to 2035 before developing China into a "great modern socialist country" that is "prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful" after another 15 years.

The whole Party should launch a massive campaign to study the spirit of the 19th National Congress and publicize the relevant thoughts at government departments, rural places, schools, communities and the military, Xi said.

Xi spoke highly of Guizhou's achievements in areas like poverty reduction, ecological protection, infrastructure construction and anti-corruption in the past five years.

During the discussion, Xi spoke at length with nine delegates and paid attention to issues like the new rule on farmland contracts, development of rural tourism and medical insurance in rural villages.

"If the base is not stable, the earth will move and the mountain will rock," he said while highlighting the importance of building Party organizations at grassroots level.

Noting that poverty reduction is the "battlefield" in current circumstances, Xi pledged to promote officials who have dedicated themselves to poverty reduction and contributed to betterment of conditions for the poor.

Yang Bo, a village official in Liupanshui, said that after talking with Xi, he has become more confident about leading villagers to get out of poverty.

Sun Zhigang, secretary of the CPC Guizhou provincial committee, said that Xi's report has rolled out a visionary blueprint for the Party and country's development and improvement in the next decades.

"We are deeply inspired by General Secretary Xi's report," he said, adding that the report could give the people "the strength of belief".

Shen Yiqin, Guizhou province governor, said "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" is the biggest highlight of the 19th National Congress and a historic contribution to the Party's development.

"General Secretary Xi has assumed the great responsibility of fighting corruption with admirable courage, and such efforts have saved the Party, the military as well as the country," she said.