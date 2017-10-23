PLA deepens trust with 28 countries, organizations

The Chinese military has deepened mutual understanding and trust with other countries' militaries and launched a communications mechanism on defense strategy with more than 28 countries' militaries and international organizations, a military delegate to the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) said on Sunday.

"In the past five years … China has not only maintained stable relations with great powers but also attached importance to military cooperation at different levels and in different fields with neighboring countries," Liu Fang, a military delegate to the 19th CPC National Congress from the international military cooperation office under the Ministry of National Defense, told a press conference Sunday night.

The communications mechanism, which China has launched with 28 countries' militaries and international organizations, helps deepen mutual understanding and trust with other militaries, Liu said.

China has also established mechanisms on enhancing mutual trust and dispelling disputes, Liu said, noting that China and the US agreed to notify each other ahead of major military activities and obey the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Rules of Behavior for the Safety of Air and Maritime Encounters.

China has also organized various international military cooperation programs, including on bilateral and multilateral military exercises, personnel exchanges, and military logistics, Liu said, adding that more than 60 percent of the military cooperation are designed to enhance combat capability.