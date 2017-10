BEIJING, Oct. 23 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Gen. Chang Wanquan left for the Philippines on Monday to attend the China-ASEAN Defense Ministers' Informal Meeting and the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and pay an official goodwill visit to the Philippines.

Deputy Commander of the PLA Southern Theater Command Rear Admiral Dong Jun, Deputy Commander of the PLA Navy Vice Admiral Ding Yi and others accompanied Gen. Chang on the visit.