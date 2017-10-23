Chinese military academies to cut student enrollment

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese military academies plan to limit the enrollment of postgraduates and doctoral students, according to the Central Military Commission (CMC).

A total of 6,800 postgraduates will be enrolled in 2018, a 9 percent decrease compared with the number enrolled this year, said the training management department of the CMC.

The military academies will decrease the enrollment of recent graduates from 2,200 this year to 1,800 in 2018, and encourage more in-service cadres to apply for postgraduates.

The postgraduate education will focus on practical training such as joint battle command and network security, according to the department.

In the meantime, the enrollment of recent postgraduates for doctoral study is scheduled to drop by more than 64 percent from this year to 338 in 2018.