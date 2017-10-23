Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang wraps up friendly visit to Portugal

Representatives of officers and soldiers serving on the Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang visit the Portuguese Naval Academy on Oct 17, 2017. The Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang paid a four-day goodwill visit to Portugal from Oct. 16 to 19, 2017. (81.cn/Qiao Meng)

LISBON, Oct. 23 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83), which is on an ocean-going mission, left the Obidos Port in Lisbon, capital of Portugal, after completing its friendly visit to Portugal on October 20.

Chinese Ambassador to Portugal Cai Run, Chinese military attachés to Portugal Mao Zhixin and staff members from the Chinese Embassy in Portugal, the Portuguese Navy personnel, representatives of overseas Chinese living in Lisbon, working staff of China-funded institutions and Chinese students studying in Portugal saw off the Chinese naval training ship at the port.

During the four-day visit, Superintendent of the PLA Navy's Dalian Naval Academy Rear Admiral Yan Zhengming, who is also commander of the training ship's ocean-going mission, had exchange of visits with senior officials of the Portuguese Navy including Rear Admiral António Manuel Henriques Gomes, superintendent of the Portuguese Naval Academy (PNA).

At the same time, Chinese naval officers and soldiers visited the PNA, the sail training ship Sagres and the Vasco da Gama-class frigate of the Portuguese Navy.

The Chinese side held a deck reception on the training ship Qi Jiguang on the evening of October 18. Both Rear Admiral Yan Zhengming and Chinese Ambassador Cai Run expressed in their speeches delivered respectively at the reception that military exchanges and cooperation are an important part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Portugal, China is willing to work with Portugal to welcome the opportunities, meet the challenges, and deepen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The Qi Jiguang was opened for public visit when docking in the Port of Lisbon and receive more than 2,000 visitors.

After leaving Portugal, the Chinese training ship headed for Italy, the second leg of its four-nation visits to Portugal, Italy, Sri Lanka and Thiland.