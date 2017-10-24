China vows to work closely with ASEAN to build community with shared future

CLARK, the Philippines, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Chang Wanquan said on Monday that China is willing to work closely with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries to forge a community with shared future and build a safer Asia.

Chang, who is attending the 11th ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM) and the 4th ADMM-Plus meeting, said China and ASEAN countries are bonded by a shared future.

"China will stick to the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in the cooperation with our neighbors, and stand for a concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security in Asia," Chang told his ASEAN counterparts.

Chang said China will actively promote the multi-field and multi-level cooperation with ASEAN countries, including joint sea drills and stronger cooperation in counter-terrorism.

"China is ready to provide a safe environment for the cooperation of Belt And Road Initiative and make contributions to further strengthen ties with ASEAN countries to build a community with shared future," Chang said, adding China is pushing for a hotline on defense cooperation with ASEAN.

The ASEAN defense ministers lauded China's contributions to the regional peace and stability.

They also expressed their willingness to strengthen strategic communication and enhance defense cooperation with China. They hoped to cope with difficulties and challenges so as to safeguard regional development and prosperity together with China.