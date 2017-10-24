CPC congress begins closing session, new Central Committee to be elected

The closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 24, 2017. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started its closing session Tuesday morning, at which a new CPC Central Committee and a new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) will be elected.

Xi Jinping presided over the closing session.

More than 2,300 delegates and specially invited delegates are expected to pass resolutions on the report of the 18th CPC Central Committee, a work report of the CCDI and an amendment to the CPC Constitution.

At least 8 percent of nominees for candidates for members and alternate members of the 19th Central Committee of the CPC and candidates for members of the CCDI have been voted off in preliminary elections in the past days.

Discussions of 34 delegations on the report to the 19th CPC National Congress, delivered by Xi on behalf of the 18th CPC Central Committee at the opening of the congress, were open to journalists at designated periods of time.

More than 3,000 journalists covered the congress. Among them, 1,818 are from overseas including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, 6.7 percent more than the 18th CPC National Congress. Foreign reporters come from 134 countries, 19.6 percent more than the previous congress.

The five-yearly congress, which opened on Oct. 18, was held during the decisive stage when China is building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and at a critical moment as socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era.

The CPC has more than 89 million members.