CPC elects new Central Committee in leadership transition

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) on Tuesday unveiled a new leadership, electing the 19th CPC Central Committee to lead the Party for the coming five years.

The 19th CPC Central Committee will in turn elect the Political Bureau, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau and the General Secretary at its first plenary session on Wednesday.

According to the Party Constitution, the highest leading body of the CPC is the National Congress and the Central Committee it elects, and all constituent organizations and members of the Party are subordinate to the National Congress and the Central Committee.

The CPC National Congress is held every five years and convened by the Central Committee. The number of delegates to the National Congress and the procedure governing their election shall be determined by the Central Committee.