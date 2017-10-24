CPC Constitution enshrines Xi's thought as part of action guide

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- An amendment to the Constitution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was approved Tuesday, making Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era a new component of the Party's guide for action, according to a resolution of the 19th CPC National Congress.

Unanimously agreed by Party delegates, the amendment juxtaposed Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era along with Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development.

In response to contemporary developments and by integrating theory with practice, Chinese Communists, with Xi as their chief representative, have given shape to Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era since the 18th CPC National Congress, the resolution said.

It has "systematically addressed the major question of our times -- what kind of socialism with Chinese characteristics the new era requires us to uphold and develop and how we should uphold and develop it," according to the document.

It "must be upheld long term and constantly developed," said the resolution.

"The Thought is a continuation and development of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development," it said.

"It is the latest achievement in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context, a crystallization of the practical experience and collective wisdom of the Party and the people," it added.

The resolution hailed the new thought as "an important component of the theoretical system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and a guide to action for the entire Party and all the Chinese people to strive for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

Under the guidance of Xi's thought, "the CPC has led the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to carry out a great struggle, develop a great project, advance a great cause, and realize a great dream, ushering in a new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics," it read.

In the resolution, the CPC urged all Party members to use the thought to achieve unity in thinking and action, be more purposeful and determined in studying and applying it throughout the drive toward China's socialist modernization and Party building.

According to the resolution, a wide range of new ideas, thinking and strategies put forward by the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core have been added into the Constitution, such as giving play to the decisive role of market forces in resource allocation, advancing supply-side structural reform and enhancing the country's cultural soft power.

Congress delegates also agreed to write the culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics into the CPC Constitution, along with the path, theory and system of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

In addition, the amendment included an assessment of the change in the "principal contradiction" facing Chinese society, which serves as an important basis on which the CPC and China formulate major policies and long-term strategies.

The CPC said the contradiction facing Chinese society is "between unbalanced and inadequate development and the people's ever-growing needs for a better life".

Previously the maxim, which had stood for 36 years, was described as one between "the ever-growing material and cultural needs of the people and backward social production."