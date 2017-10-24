China Military

JUBA, South Sudan, Oct. 24 (ChinaMil) -- The 3rd Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion in South Sudan (Juba) was awarded the Certificate of Appreciation by Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Lieutenant-General Frank Mushyo Kamanzi last Friday, to commend Chinese peacekeepers’ contributions to maintaining peace in S. Sudan.

The 3rd Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion is the only peacekeeping force under the UNMISS which has won the honor since the beginning of this year.

The Certificate of Appreciation is the top collective honor given by the Force Commanders of the UN Missions in different mission areas to the peacekeeping forces.

Lt. Gen. Frank said that the Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion, under the harsh security situation in South Sudan, has fulfilled various tasks entrusted by the UNMISS, especially the successful rescue of seven UN civilian staff members out of the warfare in South Sudan’s Yei area this March, setting an example for peacekeeping troops from other countries.

The Chinese peacekeepers deserve the honor, he added.

Subordinated to the Sector South of the UNMISS, the Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion is mainly responsible for the protection of civilians, peacekeeping operations guarding, urban patrols and long-range patrol escort as well as other tasks.

Since deployed to the mission area in South Sudan last December, the 3rd Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion has conducted long-distance armed escort for 35 times, performed 15 weapon clearance operations in refugee camps, dealt with 37 incidents regarding armed personnel’s entrance into weapon-prohibited areas, deterred 103 thefts and coordinated with the UN police in actions of arresting and handing over 124 criminal suspects.

The 3rd Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion was also awarded the Certificate of Appreciation by the force commander of the UNMISS Sector South this September.