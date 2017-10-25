Full text of resolution on amendment to CPC Constitution

Also included into the Party Constitution are: The Party must constantly strengthen its ability to purify, improve, reform, and excel itself; use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to achieve unity in thinking and action; keep firmly in mind the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, uphold the leadership core, and keep in alignment, and firmly uphold the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core; strengthen and regulate political activities within the Party; make intraparty political activities more politically oriented, up-to-date, principled, and effective; cultivate a positive and healthy intraparty political culture; and foster a sound political ecosystem featuring honesty and integrity within the Party. Firmness in exercising strict self-supervision and self-governance is included into the Party Constitution as a fundamental requirement the Party must work with firm resolve to meet in building itself.

The incorporation of these statements will ensure the Party has a clearer goal and a more complete plan for building itself. They will help the whole Party advance Party building with more well-conceived ways of thinking and more effective measures, so as to continuously improve the quality of Party building and ensure the Party is always full of vigor and vitality.

The Congress holds that the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the most essential attribute of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the greatest strength of this system; the Party exercises overall leadership over all areas of endeavor in every part of the country. The Congress agrees to add this major political principle to the Party Constitution, which will help heighten the Party consciousness of every Party member, and ensure unity of thinking, political solidarity and concerted action of the whole Party. It will also help enhance the Party's ability to innovate, power to unite, and energy to fight; ensure the Party always provides overall leadership and coordinates the efforts of all involved; and offer the fundamental political guarantee for all areas of work of the Party and the country.

The Congress notes that in view of the successful experience gained in Party work and Party building since the 18th Party Congress and in compliance with the revisions to the General Program, appropriate revisions to some articles of the Party Constitution are necessary.

To conscientiously study Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, to consciously observe the Party's political discipline and rules, to have the courage to reveal and correct any statements and actions violating the Party's principles, to lead the way in practicing core socialist values, and to advocate traditional virtues of the Chinese nation, are obligations of Party members. Upholding political integrity as the primary criterion is the major principle that must be adhered to in admitting new Party members.

To ensure the full coverage of discipline inspection and carry out inspections at central, city (prefecture), and county levels is practical experience gained in the Party's discipline inspection work; it must be upheld and developed.

To clarify that Chairperson of the Central Military Commission assumes overall responsibility over the work of the Commission and that the Central Military Commission is responsible for Party work and political work in the armed forces, complies with the realistic requirement to ensure the Central Military Commission fulfills its responsibility for Party self-supervision and self-governance after the military reform.

To fully reflect the achievements of Party work and Party building since the 18th Party Congress, revisions are made to: adjust the term of office of general Party branch committees and Party branch committees; regularize and institutionalize the requirement for all Party members to study the Party Constitution, Party regulations, and General Secretary Xi Jinping's major policy addresses and to meet Party standards; define the status and role of Party organizations in state-owned enterprises; elaborate on the functions and responsibilities of primary-level Party organizations in social organizations; explicate the responsibilities of primary-level Party organizations in offices of the Party or the state at every level; demonstrate the position and functions of Party branches; set out new criteria and requirements for selecting officials; and adjust and elaborate on provisions related to the Party discipline and Party organs for discipline inspection.

These revisions will help all Party members grasp the guiding ideology of the Party and keep up with the times, align themselves with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and use it to guide practice and advance work, see primary-level Party organizations become politically stronger, and move further forward with the full and rigorous governance over the Party.

The Congress urges Party organizations at all levels and all Party members to, under the firm leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, follow the guidance of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, the Scientific Outlook on Development, and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and more purposefully study, observe, apply, and uphold the Party Constitution. The Congress urges the entire Party to uphold and strengthen the overall leadership of the Party, ensure the Party's strict self-supervision and strict self-governance in every respect, and keep working to secure a decisive victory in finishing building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, to strive for the great success of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation, and to see our people fulfill their aspirations for a better life.

Also incorporated into the Party Constitution are statements on the need to achieve better quality and more efficient, equitable, and sustainable development, to improve and develop the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, to modernize China's system and capacity for governance, and to pursue reform in a more systematic, holistic, and coordinated way. This will help all Party members closely follow, in both thinking and action, the well-conceived assessment and strategic plans of the Central Committee, uphold and put into practice the new development philosophy, and continue to break new ground in reform and development.

The Congress holds that since our 18th National Congress, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has developed new ideas, new thinking, and new strategies for promoting economic, political, cultural, social, and ecological advancement. The Congress agrees to add to the Party Constitution the following statements: we shall give play to the decisive role of market forces in resource allocation and ensure the government plays its role better; advance supply-side structural reform; establish a system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics; advance extensive, multilevel, and institutionalized development of consultative democracy; nurture and practice core socialist values; promote the creative evolution and development of fine traditional Chinese culture; carry forward our revolutionary culture; develop an advanced socialist culture; enhance our country's cultural soft power; hold firmly the leading position in ideological work; help our people gain an increasingly stronger sense of fulfillment; strengthen and develop new approaches to social governance; pursue a holistic approach to national security; and fully understand that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets.

These statements are of great importance in helping all Party members more consciously and determinedly implement the Party's basic theory, basic line, and basic policy, and coordinate the implementation of the five-sphere integrated plan.

The Congress notes that since the Party's 18th National Congress, Comrade Xi Jinping has set forth a series of important ideas and viewpoints on strengthening national defense and the armed forces, ethnic unity, "one country, two systems" and national reunification, the united front, and foreign affairs, charting the course for staying committed to the path of building strong armed forces with Chinese characteristics; for safeguarding and developing socialist ethnic relations featuring equality, unity, mutual assistance, and harmony; for promoting national reunification; and for building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Congress agrees to include into the Party Constitution the following statements: The Communist Party of China shall uphold its absolute leadership over the People's Liberation Army and other people's armed forces; implement Xi Jinping's thinking on strengthening the military; strengthen the development of the People's Liberation Army by enhancing its political loyalty, strengthening it through reform and technology, and running it in accordance with the law; build people's forces that obey the Party's command, can fight and win, and maintain excellent conduct; ensure that the People's Liberation Army accomplishes its missions and tasks in the new era; foster a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation; uphold justice while pursuing shared interests; work to build a community with a shared future for mankind; follow the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration; and pursue the Belt and Road Initiative.

The inclusion of these statements will help ensure the Party's absolute leadership over the people's armed forces, modernize national defense and the military, promote ethnic unity, and develop an open economy of higher standards.

The Congress holds that since its 18th National Congress, the Party has made steady progress in exercising full and rigorous governance over the Party, taken all-around measures to explore the strengthening of Party building, and gained abundant successful experience and achieved major outcomes, which must be included into the Party Constitution in a timely manner and therefore become the common will and rule of the whole Party.

It is affirmed at the Party's 19th National Congress that the Party must firmly exercise self-supervision and practice strict self-governance in every respect; strengthen the Party's long-term governance capacity and its advanced nature and purity; and take enhancing its political building as the overarching principle and make comprehensive efforts to ensure that the Party's political work is stressed, ideology is strengthened, organizations are consolidated, conduct is improved, discipline is maintained, institutional development is always emphasized, and the fight against corruption keeps going. The Congress agrees to add the above statements to the Party Constitution.

