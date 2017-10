BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The following is a list of chairman, vice chairmen and members of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC):

Chairman: Xi Jinping

Vice Chairmen: Xu Qiliang, Zhang Youxia

Members: Wei Fenghe, Li Zuocheng, Miao Hua, Zhang Shengmin

The decision was made at the first plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee on Wednesday.