Xi presents new CPC central leadership

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), presented the Party's new central leadership when meeting the press Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People.

"I was re-elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee. I see this as not just approval of my work, but also encouragement that will spur me on," Xi told journalists.

He presented the other six newly elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 19th CPC Central Committee: Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng.

Li Keqiang served on the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 18th CPC Central Committee, while all the others were members of the Political Bureau of the 18th CPC Central Committee, Xi said.

"Here, on behalf of the newly elected central leadership, I wish to express our heartfelt thanks to all other members of the Party for the trust they have placed in us," he said.

"We will work diligently to meet our duty, fulfill our mission and be worthy of their trust," Xi said.