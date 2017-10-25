New CPC Central Committee holds first plenary session

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held its first plenary session on Wednesday morning and elected Xi Jinping as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi presided over the plenum attended by 204 members and 172 alternate members of the CPC Central Committee.

The plenum elected members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and its Standing Committee.

Based on the nomination of the Political Bureau Standing Committee, it endorsed members of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and decided on members of the CPC Central Military Commission.

It also approved the election of the secretary, deputy secretaries and members of the Standing Committee of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).