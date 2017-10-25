Xi leads top CPC leadership to meet press

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and the other newly-elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 19th CPC Central Committee Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng arrive to meet the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Ma Zhancheng)

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping led the other members of the Standing Committee of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Political Bureau to meet the press Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People.

The other members are Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng.

Xi said the 19th Party Congress has received extensive and detailed reporting and the media coverage has captured the attention of the world.

"Thank you so much for your hard work!" Xi said.