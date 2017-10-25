Xi leads top CPC leadership to meet press

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping led the other members of the Standing Committee of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Political Bureau to meet the press Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People.
The other members are Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng.
Xi said the 19th Party Congress has received extensive and detailed reporting and the media coverage has captured the attention of the world.
"Thank you so much for your hard work!" Xi said.