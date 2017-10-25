List of Political Bureau members of 19th CPC Central Committee

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The following is the list of the Political Bureau members of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (listed in the order of the number of strokes in their surnames):

Ding Xuexiang, Xi Jinping, Wang Chen, Wang Huning, Liu He, Xu Qiliang, Sun Chunlan (female), Li Xi, Li Qiang, Li Keqiang, Li Hongzhong, Yang Jiechi, Yang Xiaodu, Wang Yang, Zhang Youxia, Chen Xi, Chen Quanguo, Chen Min'er, Zhao Leji, Hu Chunhua, Li Zhanshu, Guo Shengkun, Huang Kunming, Han Zheng and Cai Qi.

They were elected at the first plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee on Wednesday.