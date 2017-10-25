Chinese defense minister attends 4th ADMM-Plus in Philippines

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Gen. Chang Wanquan delivers a speech at the 4th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Clark, the Philippines, October 24, 2017. (mod. gov.cn/Li Xiaowei)

CLARK, the Philippines, Oct. 25 (ChinaMil) -- Defense department leaders from ten ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) nations and eight dialog partners gathered here for the 4th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus held on Tuesday.

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Gen. Chang Wanquan attended the meeting.

Chang said in his speech that as the world's largest developing country, China's peaceful development is closely related with the future of the Asia-Pacific region, China will always hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual wins, unswervingly follow the road of peaceful development and be committed to building a community of shared future for mankind.

China advocates that world countries should follow the path of security cooperation through joint efforts to achieve a win-win result enjoyed by all, surmount the "zero-sum thinking", avoid and minimize risks through dialogue and consultation and properly handle disputes and heated sensitive issues, he added.

Chang said that the Chinese military will continue to deepen the friendly exchanges and pragmatic cooperation with militaries of world countries, including the countries in the Asian-Pacific region, enhance mutual understanding and trust, promote the in-depth development of multi-lateral security dialogue and cooperation mechanism in the region, so as to jointly safeguard peace and stability of the region and the world at large to achieve common prosperity.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary of National Defense of the Philippines Delfin Lorenzana. Defense leaders from various countries delivered speeches at the meeting on regional security situations and issues of common concern. Philippines' President Rodrigo Roa Duterte met with collectively the defense ministers attending the 4th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus.

At the sideline of the China-ASEAN Defense Ministers' Informal Meeting and the ADMM-Plus, Chang held bilateral talks with the defense ministers of Russia, Singapore, Malaysia and the Republic of Korea respectively.

