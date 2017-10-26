Trump congratulates Xi on being re-elected general secretary of CPC Central Committee

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on being re-elected the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Trump extended his congratulation in a phone conversation with Xi.

He also congratulated Xi for the successful conclusion of the 19th CPC National Congress.

Trump said the 19th CPC National Congress has attracted worldwide attention, and he himself also paid close attention to important policy-related messages sent out by President Xi at the congress.

On his upcoming state visit to China, Trump said the American people are heatedly discussing the visit, and he expects to meet President Xi in Beijing to fully exchange views on enhancing cooperation between the two countries and on international and regional issues of common concerns.

Xi thanked Trump for the congratulation.

Xi said the just-concluded 19th CPC National Congress, which has drawn a blueprint for China's future development, is of great significance.

Xi said, as being noted in his report to the congress, China will unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development, pursue a win-win strategy of opening-up, expand converging interests with all countries, and promote coordination and cooperation among world major powers.

Xi stressed that China attaches great importance to the Sino-U.S. relations and is willing to promote the long-term, healthy and stable development of bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefits.

Noting President Trump's upcoming visit to China, Xi said he expects to plan with Trump in Beijing the future development for Sino-U.S. relations so as to promote cooperation between the two sides, bring real benefits to the two peoples and make greater contributions to regional and international peace, stability and prosperity.