Philippine president meets with Chinese defense minister

MANILA, Oct. 26 (ChinaMil) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte met with the visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Gen. Chang Wanquan in Manila on Wednesday.

Duterte said he felt happy for the successful conclusion of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party (CPC) of China. He also congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on being re-elected the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission.

Duterte asked Chang to convey his best regards to Xi and said that he believes that China will make greater achievements under Xi's leadership.

Duterte said that the Philippine side attaches great importance to the relations between the two countries and appreciates the valuable support provided by the Chinese side to the construction of the Philippines, especially in the anti-terrorism and social stability sectors.

He hoped that China can continue to further deepen friendship and cooperation with the Philippines and properly handle the South China Sea issue through dialogue, consultation and cooperation, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Chang Wanquan thanked Duterte for taking the time to meet with him and conveyed the cordial greetings and good wishes of Xi to Duterte.

Chang said that China and the Philippines are close neighbors, and China is willing to join hands with the Philippine side to enhance strategic mutual trust, properly handle differences, continuously expand and deepen pragmatic cooperation and promote sustained and healthy development in Chinese-Philippine relations guided by the important consensus reached by Xi and Duterte.

Chang also had an official meeting with the Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and reviewed the guard of honor of the Philippine armed forces on October 25.

China’s Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua and others also attended the meeting.