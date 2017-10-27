China's naval hospital ship assists 6,000 people in Angola

Crew of the Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark wave hand when the ship sails out Luanda, Angola, Oct. 26, 2017. The Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark said it had consulted and treated at least 6,000 people during its eight-day stay in Angola. (Xinhua/Jiang Shan)

LUANDA, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark said it had consulted and treated at least 6,000 people during its eight-day stay in Angola.

The mission's commander, Guan Bailin, on Thursday in Luanda said during its stay which ended on Thursday, 14 surgeries were carried out on the ship.

He said the most sought specialities were ophthalmology, cardiology and orthopedics.

Prior to Angola, the ship had visited Djibouti, Gabon, Sierra Leone and the Republic of Congo. It will later travel to Mozambique and Tanzania.

Guan stressed that it is the objective of the ship to reinforce the existing cooperation between the Angolan and Chinese navies.

The Peace Ark is equipped with a ship-based medical helicopter, and its medical crew comprises more than 110 medical staff from 21 institutions including the Naval Medical University and the Navy General Hospital.