Chinese air force signs commercial agreement with logistics companies

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force will cooperate with five Chinese non-military companies to upgrade civil-military logistics integration, according to an agreement between the companies and the PLA air force logistics department.

The five companies are SF Express, China Railway Express, China Postal Express & Logistics, Deppon Logistics and JD Logistics.

"As the military training develops and the scope of activity expands, the former logistics network of the PLA air force with limited manpower can no longer meet growing demand," said Zheng Xuexiang, head of logistics department.

The air force and the companies will join hands in transportation and distribution, storage management, supplies purchasing and others in the coming five years, according to the the agreement.

Zheng also said the logistics department of PLA air force would continue to explore new logistics solutions, including using drones and more transport capacity from civil aviation.