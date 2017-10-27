Army brigade forges crack infantry troops in 8-km comprehensive training

Soldiers assigned to a brigade of the 81st Combined Corps of the PLA Army participate in the 10-km armed cross-country race during the "Stride-2015•Zhurihe E" training exercise on July 16, 2015. (Xinhua file photo)

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (ChinaMil) -- A brigade under the PLA Army's 74th Combined Corps has introduced the 8-km infantry comprehensive training in its training plan to upgraded the traditional training item of 5-km armed cross-country race, according to a PLA Daily report on Friday.

Infantrymen in a squad assigned to the 3rd battalion of the brigade were seen making pre-training preparations at the 8-km infantry comprehensive training range on Tuesday morning.

Traditionally, the most well-known training course of the PLA is the 5-km armed cross-country race. The new 8-km infantry comprehensive training, on the basis of the5-km armed cross-country race, added live-firing practice, offensive combat drills and other more than 10 combat skills as well as passing through a 1-km barrier area to its list of training items. This is a new move of the PLA to enhance real combat-oriented training in the combat units.

"It is the first time for me to organize such high-intensity training," said Captain Kuang Wei, chief staff officer of the battalion.

The 5-km armed cross-country race is the basic training course of the PLA, in which soldiers run in the field environment while carrying 18-22-kg weights each.

Some troop units is likely to raise the quota by either increasing load for each person or increasing the distance of the race. For example, during the "Stride" series training exercises staged by the PLA Army at the Zhurihe training range in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in recent years, some participating combat units conducted the 10-km armed cross-country race involving all the troops wearing full gear.

The 5-km armed cross-country training is not only a physical challenge for each individual soldier, but also an important method for the Chinese armed forces to toughen the troops and steel them to be warriors with valiant fighting spirit. Many veterans said that the 5-km or longer distance armed cross-country training is the most profound memory of their military life.

"A military is built to fight," Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said in a report he delivered to the 19th CPC National Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct 18, stressing combat capability as the criterion to meet.

"We decided to launch the 8-km comprehensive training for infantry troops as a concrete action to fully implement the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress," Senior Colonel Cao Lei, political commissar of the brigade, told PLA Daily.

Now, the PLA attaches more importance to enhancing the capability of winning real wars in the military training, the revolution from the 5-km armed cross-country training to the 8-km comprehensive training is of great significance to strengthening battle awareness of the troops and improving combat effectiveness.