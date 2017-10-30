Anti-graft pilot program will be spread nationwide

Zhao Leji (C rear), a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), presides over the first meeting of the Standing Committee of the 19th CCDI in Beijing, Oct 29, 2017. [Photo/Xinhua]

The new head of China's top anti-graft body vowed to seize a sweeping victory in the fight against corruption on Sunday as China has started to spread the pilot program of the national supervision system nationwide.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection needs to intensify deterrence to ensure officials don't dare to be corrupt, strengthen protection of institutions so they're not vulnerable and strengthen self-awareness to eliminate the desire to commit corruption, Zhao Leji said at a meeting of the Standing Committee of CCDI on Sunday.

It was Zhao's first public appearance as the new head of CCDI, China's top anti-graft watchdog. Zhao, 60, was elected as a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Wednesday.

Zhao urged members of the CCDI Standing Committee to set good examples in following discipline. He also said CCDI needs to intensify efforts in building a better disciplinary inspection system that covers both Party and government officials.

The central government has decided to expand the trial of the national supervision system, which has been tested in Shanxi and Zhejiang provinces and Beijing, to all other provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.

That requires the establishment of supervisory commissions at the provincial, city, and county levels. They will share offices and work with the Party's disciplinary inspection commissions.

The commissions will be given responsibilities, powers and means to investigate corrupt activities carried out by both Party and government officials in accordance with the law.

The commissions will be formed at the annual provincial, city and county-level people's congresses, held around the turn of the year.

A national supervision law will also be formulated, CPC Central Committee General Secretary Xi Jinping said when delivering a report to the opening session of the 19th CPC National Congress on Oct 18.

The people resent corruption the most and corruption is the greatest threat the Party faces. The fight against corruption remains grave and complex, Xi added.