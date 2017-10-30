Namibian president commissions Chinese-built naval vessels

New Namibian naval vessels are seen in Walvis Bay, Namibia, on Oct. 27, 2017. Namibian President Hage Geingob on Friday commissioned two Chinese-built naval vessels at the harbor town of Walvis Bay. (Xinhua/Wu Changwei)

Namibian President Hage Geingob on Friday commissioned two state-of-the-art Chinese-built naval vessels at the harbor town of Walvis Bay.

The two submarine chasers, Brukkaros and Daures, boast surface and undersurface targets attacking capabilities.

They were donated by the Chinese People's Liberation Army and arrived in Namibian waters in August.

The Namibian president thanked China for its assistance to the southwestern African country in protecting its territory and maritime resources.

"The delivery and incorporation of the two submarine chasers into our naval fleet will add tremendous value to Namibia's naval combat surface and under-surface capability, as well as augment the country's maritime patrol and surveillance capability," Geingob said.

"Our maritime economy is a major contributor to job creation and economic growth. Given our large coastline, the Navy faces a huge challenge in ensuring that it protects the country against any and all maritime threats. It is therefore of paramount importance that we continue to increase our naval capabilities."

Geingob also thanked China for being an all-weather friend, adding that it is better to have one loyal friend than a hundred fair-weather friends.