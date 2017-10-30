Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang wraps up friendly visit to Italy

Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang leaves Taranto of Italy for Sri Lanka on Oct 29, 2017. (81.cn/Qiao Meng)

TARANTO, Italy, Oct. 30 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83) left Taranto after completing its four-day friendly visit to Italy on October 29.

Around 100 people including senior Italian Navy officers, Chinese Ambassador to Italy Li Ruiyu, Chinese military attachés to Italy Wang Jianliang, Chinese Consul General to Milan Song Xuefeng, and staff members from the Chinese Embassy in Italy, working staff of China-funded institutions and Chinese students studying in Italy saw off the Chinese naval training ship at the port.

During the visit, Superintendent of the PLA Navy's Dalian Naval Academy Rear Admiral Yan Zhengming, who is also commander of the training ship's ocean-going mission, had exchange of visits with senior officials of the Italian Navy and senior local government officials.

Yan also visited the Italian Naval Academy, the training center and ships of the Italian Navy.

Representatives of sailors and midshipmen on the Qi Jiguang training ship visited the training center and a Penne-class destroyer of the Italian Navy and the Italian Naval Academy.

The Chinese side held a deck reception on the training ship Qi Jiguang on the evening of October 28. Over 180 guests including Chinese Ambassador to Italy Li Ruiyu, senior Italian Navy officers, local government officials and overseas Chinese living in Italy attended the reception.

The Qi Jiguang will head for Sri Lanka, the third leg of its four-nation visits to Portugal, Italy, Sri Lanka and Thailand.