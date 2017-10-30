Xi vows to promote healthy, stable development of China-Vietnam ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R), also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Hoang Binh Quan, special envoy of Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2017. Hoang is also head of the Commission for External Relations of the CPV Central Committee. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for joint efforts to promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of relations between China and Vietnam.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Hoang Binh Quan, special envoy of Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee. Hoang is also head of the Commission for External Relations of the CPV Central Committee.

The new leadership of the CPC Central Committee will work with the CPV Central Committee leadership headed by Nguyen Phu Trong to deepen strategic communication, enhance political mutual trust, implement important consensus, and properly handle related issues in order to promote sustained, healthy and stable development of bilateral ties, Xi said.

He said the parties of China and Vietnam, both as ruling parties of socialist countries, should view China-Vietnam relations from a higher vantage point and a deeper level and firmly promote the building of a community of shared future.

Referring to the 19th CPC National Congress, Xi said he called on everyone in the Party to remain true to the original aspiration and keep the mission firmly in mind, and that also applies to the development of China-Vietnam relations.

For his part, Hoang Binh Quan said Vietnam looks forward to deeper understanding of the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the CPC and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Vietnam stands ready to work with China to promote the bilateral relations in the new era to a new high, he said.

Hoang Binh Quan also carried messages from Nguyen Phu Trong to President Xi.

Nguyen Phu Trong said vietnam hails the great achievement made in the 19th CPC National Congress and believes the brotherly Chinese people can fulfill the grand goals set at the congress under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core.