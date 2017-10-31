Top military officials pledge loyalty to CPC, Xi

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Top Chinese military officials Monday said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) must follow the command of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the Central Military Commission, and its chairman Xi Jinping "at any time and in any circumstance."

According to a statement issued after a group study session of the CPC Central Military Commission, top military officials including Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia have said studying the spirit of the just concluded 19th CPC National Congress is a primary political task.

Both Xu and Zhang are members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and vice chairmen of the CPC Central Military Commission.

The statement said the PLA must arm itself with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and ensure its "absolute loyalty, purity and reliability."

It must focus on combat capability as the sole and fundamental benchmark, deepen military reform and keep high pressure on corruption within the military, it said.