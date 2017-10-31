Chinese Defense Minister meets with Belarusian counterpart

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Chang Wanquan (L) accompanies the visiting Belarusian Defense Minister Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov (R) to review the honor guards of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) during a welcome ceremony in Beijing, Oct 30, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/ Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Chang Wanquan met with Belarus Defense Minister Andrei Ravkov in Beijing on Monday afternoon.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Belarus 25 years ago, the bilateral relations have developed healthily and steadily, and

In May this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting in Beijing during the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and reached important consensus on deepening the potential for cooperation and achieving win-win development, Chang said.

China is willing to work with Belarus to fully implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, taking advantage of the "Belt and Road" construction, upgrade the level of cooperation between the two militaries to make new contributions to the development of the China-Belarus comprehensive strategic partnership, Chang said.

The Chinese defense chief also briefed his Belarusian counterpart on the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and China's national defense and military reform.

Ravkov lauded the success of the 19th CPC National Congress. He wished great achievements in China's construction of socialism with Chinese characteristics under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core.

Ravkov said that Belarus cherishes the traditional friendship between the two countries and is willing to join hands with the Chinese side in the "Belt and Road" construction and better develop bilateral relations for the benefits of the two peoples.

Before their meeting, Chang held a welcome ceremony for Ravkov and accompanied him to review the honor guards of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).