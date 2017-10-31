Newly-elected CPC leaders visit revolutionary historical site

Xi Jinping (C), general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and the other members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Keqiang (3rd R), Li Zhanshu (3rd L), Wang Yang (2nd R), Wang Huning (2nd L), Zhao Leji (1st R) and Han Zheng visit the site where the first CPC National Congress was held in 1921 in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 31, 2017. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and the other six members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Tuesday visited the site where the first CPC National Congress was held in 1921.

Xi, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng arrived in Shanghai from Beijing by air Tuesday morning.

In July 1921, 12 delegates attended the first CPC National Congress, representing more than 50 CPC members nationwide.

On Oct. 18, about 2,300 delegates attended the 19th CPC National Congress, representing more than 89 million CPC members.