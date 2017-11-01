China, Vietnam conduct joint patrol in Beibu Gulf

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam Wednesday began a three-day joint patrol in a common fishing zone in the Beibu Gulf. This was the second joint patrol by coast guards from the two countries this year.

The first was held in April. The each country sent two patrol ships, which will complete a series of scheduled tasks, including research, maritime search and rescue exercises, and examination of fishing boats.

An officer with the Chinese Coast Guard's South China Sea division said the joint patrols help create a stable environment for fishing, build mutual trust between maritime law enforcement departments, and deepen the friendship between people from the two countries.

China and Vietnam have conducted 14 joint patrols in the common fishing zone since 2006.

Beibu Gulf is a traditional fishery area for fishermen from both countries. China and Vietnam signed agreements on the demarcation of the gulf and cooperation on fishing in 2000.