Chinese unmanned helicopter makes ceiling record

NANCHANG, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's AV500 unmanned helicopter climbed to an altitude of 5,006 meters during a test trial, the maximum achieved by a domestically-made unmanned helicopter.

The aircraft, developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China helicopter institute, was tested at Xiahe airport at an altitude of 3,189 meters in northwest China's Gansu Province.

In 2015, the helicopter made a test flight in Alxa, 1,600 meters above sea level, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and will face another test at an altitude of 4,600 meters.