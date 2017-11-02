PLA logistics chief meets with New Zealand counterpart

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (ChinaMil) -- General Song Puxuan, director of the Logistics Support Department under China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), met with Brigadier General Rob Krushka, the visiting logistics commander of the New Zealand Defense Force (NZDF), in Beijing on November 1, 2017.

Song said that during President Xi Jinping’s successful visit to New Zealand in November 2014, China and New Zealand declared to upgrade their bilateral relations to the comprehensive strategic partnership, which fully reflects the high-level political mutual trust between the two countries.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the NZDF have established increasingly close contacts and achieved fruitful results in the multi-field exchange and cooperation, Song said, adding that the PLA is willing to strengthen pragmatic cooperation with the NZDF in the logistics field.

Krushka said that the NZDF attaches importance to conducting exchange and cooperation with the Chinese PLA, he hoped that the two sides can deepen mutual understanding and learn from each other, so as to promote the in-depth development of the relations between the two militaries.